Understanding Indonesia’s New Regulations for Social Media E-commerce Transactions

Indonesia recently implemented a ban on social media e-commerce transactions, which will have significant implications for key players like TikTok and businesses dependent on these platforms. The objective of this ban is to protect traditional merchants from predatory pricing and ensure a fair environment for local businesses and consumers. To engage in e-commerce, platforms must now secure a separate license and comply with local quality standards.

The regulatory changes accompanying the ban are crucial to understand. Firstly, platforms in the e-commerce game must obtain a separate e-commerce license to bring structure and accountability to online transactions. This move sets a standard for quality and ensures that businesses operate within a regulated framework.

Additionally, specific products purchased directly from overseas are now subject to a minimum price of US$100. This strategically prevents unrealistically low prices and fosters a fair environment for local businesses. It also promotes consumer trust and maintains market integrity.

Indonesia’s e-commerce license, known as the Penyelenggara Sistem Elektronik (PSE) certificate, is essential for entrepreneurs, startups, foreign investors, and established businesses. It validates that a company meets data protection essentials and maintains electronic systems in line with safety standards. This e-commerce license is indispensable for maintaining legal standing and establishing a legitimate online presence.

Obtaining an Electronic System Provider (PSE) license is another essential requirement, ensuring regulatory compliance and safeguarding customer data. Indonesia categorizes e-commerce business licenses into three major types based on the specific nature of the business activity: general business license, industrial business license, and construction business license.

The recent ban on social media e-commerce transactions in Indonesia has a significant impact on platforms like TikTok, which was the exclusive platform for direct in-app product sales. This ban presents challenges for TikTok and prompts a reevaluation of corporate strategies. However, it also opens opportunities for recalibration, adaptation, and the entry of new players in the e-commerce market.

Micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) must swiftly migrate to alternative platforms to ensure their sustainability and navigate the evolving market landscape. Despite the challenges, this dynamic shift could foster a more resilient and diversified e-commerce ecosystem.

