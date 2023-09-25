The Future of Social Commerce in Indonesia Sparks Debate

Promoting children’s clothes online has proven to be a lucrative business for entrepreneur Andre Oktavianus. Since he started selling on online platforms via live stream, he has seen a significant increase in sales. TikTok Shop, in particular, has helped him achieve a 30-40% increase in turnover. However, the good times for entrepreneurs using social media for sales may soon come to an end.

Government officials in Indonesia have recently called for the separation of social media and e-commerce, targeting companies like TikTok and Shopee for their alleged unfair practices that threaten local and small businesses. Social commerce, a subset of e-commerce that involves consumer interactions with sellers through social media platforms, is the focus of these concerns.

Live-shopping, a form of social commerce, is gaining popularity in Indonesia, with many businesses generating enormous profits within hours. While there is no available data on the number of businesses using live-shopping, it refers to celebrities or salespeople going live on social media platforms to promote products or services and interact with viewers.

In response to these concerns, Indonesian President Joko Widodo recently addressed the adverse effects of TikTok Shop on micro, small, and medium enterprises in the country. He emphasized that TikTok should only be a social media platform and not a medium for conducting business.

TikTok, owned ByteDance, has 125 million users in Indonesia, including two million small businesses on TikTok Shop. A spokesperson for TikTok Indonesia stated that social commerce was created to solve real-world problems connecting traditional small sellers with local creators who can help drive traffic to their online shops.

Indonesia, with a population exceeding 270 million, half of whom are under 30, is seen as a key market for e-commerce, including live-shopping. A report venture firm Momentum Works revealed that Indonesia was the biggest online spender in Southeast Asia, accounting for 52% of the region’s total gross merchandise value in 2022.

While the debate over the future of social commerce in Indonesia continues, it is clear that there are both benefits and concerns regarding the impact on local businesses. As regulations are considered, it is essential to strike a balance that protects the livelihoods of millions of sellers and creators while fostering a fair and competitive e-commerce ecosystem.

