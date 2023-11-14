Indonesians Boycott McDonald’s and Starbucks Over Alleged Support for Israel

Indonesia – McDonald’s and Starbucks, two popular international chains, are facing a boycott in Indonesia due to allegations of their support for Israel. The boycott was initiated in mid-October after McDonald’s Israel announced on social media that it had provided free meals to the Israeli military during its conflict with Hamas. This announcement sparked calls from various Indonesian organizations, including the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement (BDS), to boycott McDonald’s and other businesses perceived to be pro-Israel, such as Starbucks and Burger King.

Despite McDonald’s Indonesia declaring its support for Palestinians and providing humanitarian assistance to them, the boycott continues to gain momentum. McDonald’s Indonesia, which is locally owned, emphasized its commitment to upholding humanitarian values and expressed its hope for peace and an end to the conflict in Gaza.

Starbucks, which operates under a similar franchise model as McDonald’s, also faced criticism after its union posted “Solidarity with Palestine” on social media above an image of a Hamas bulldozer. The company has not commented on the boycott allegations.

While the extent of public support for the boycott remains unclear, a McDonald’s branch in Medan and a Starbucks in Focal Point Mall have reported a significant drop in customers. However, no customers have directly asked about the boycott at Starbucks so far.

It is important to note that both McDonald’s and Starbucks have stated that their local business partners’ actions were independent and not endorsed the corporations themselves.

The boycott reflects the deep sympathy and solidarity that many Indonesians have for the Palestinian cause. As the world’s most populous Muslim nation, Indonesia has traditionally supported Palestine and shown opposition to Israeli policies. The Indonesian government, including President Joko Widodo, has called on the United States and other countries to take action to end the Gaza conflict.

In the face of the boycott, McDonald’s and Starbucks will need to navigate this challenging situation addressing the concerns raised their customers and ensuring their commitment to humanitarian values is effectively communicated.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What prompted the boycott of McDonald’s and Starbucks in Indonesia?

The boycott was prompted allegations that McDonald’s Israel provided free meals to the Israeli military during its conflict with Hamas. Starbucks faced criticism for a social media post expressing solidarity with Palestine alongside an image of a Hamas bulldozer.

Do McDonald’s and Starbucks support Israel?

Both McDonald’s and Starbucks have stated that their local business partners’ actions were independent and not endorsed the corporations themselves. McDonald’s Indonesia has expressed its commitment to supporting Palestinians and providing humanitarian assistance.

What is the extent of public support for the boycott?

The extent of public support for the boycott is unclear. However, certain branches of McDonald’s and Starbucks in Indonesia have reported a drop in customers since the boycott started.

How has the Indonesian government responded to the conflict between Israel and Palestine?

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called on the United States and other countries to take action to end the conflict in Gaza. The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), Indonesia’s top Muslim clerical body, has issued a religious edict declaring support for Israel or parties supporting Israel as haram (forbidden).

What are the values upheld McDonald’s and Starbucks?

McDonald’s Indonesia has stated its commitment to upholding humanitarian values and actively participating in relief efforts in Gaza. Starbucks has not commented on the boycott allegations but has a history of supporting social causes.