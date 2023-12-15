TikTok Faces Compliance Concerns over E-commerce Transactions

The Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Ministry in Indonesia has issued a strict warning to TikTok, the popular video-streaming platform, regarding its compliance with rules prohibiting e-commerce transactions on social media platforms. Despite the recent relaunch of TikTok Shop in collaboration with local e-commerce platform Tokopedia, the ministry has identified “no significant changes” in TikTok’s offerings. Users are still able to directly purchase products within the TikTok app, which violates the established regulations.

Fiki Satari, the ministry’s special staffer on creative economy empowerment, emphasized that TikTok was facilitating business transactions instead of functioning solely as a communication platform. He denounced TikTok’s actions as unauthorized trial runs, suggesting that such experiments should not involve public participation. Satari stressed the importance of protecting local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that make up a significant portion of employment in the country.

In response to the issue, the ministry expressed its readiness to collaborate with the trade and investment ministries to effectively address the compliance concerns. The Trade Ministry has granted TikTok and Tokopedia a transition period until April 2024 to demonstrate TikTok Shop’s conformity with e-commerce rules. Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan acknowledged that integrating technologies posed challenges and referred to the transition period as a “trial run” for the partnership. Hasan also highlighted the government’s commitment to regulating the e-commerce landscape to ensure its benefits for the country’s economy.

Furthermore, the minister encouraged domestic business actors to consider global expansion through partnerships. TikTok’s investment of US$1.5 billion in Tokopedia, with an acquisition of 75.01 percent, signifies its commitment to the collaboration. The remaining 24.99 percent is retained Tokopedia’s parent company, GoTo. As part of the deal, TikTok’s investment will be directly allocated to Tokopedia, while GoTo will receive dividends from the collaboration, boosting its earnings. Additionally, GoTo will receive a service fee based on the combined gross merchandise value (GMV) of TikTok Shop and Tokopedia. GoTo’s investor update report suggests that Tokopedia would pay a quarterly service fee of $11.4 million if the GMV reaches $2.9 billion in the third quarter of 2023.