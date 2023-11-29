Netflix Acquires Indonesian Film “24 Hours with Gaspar” for Global Audience

Netflix has made a significant acquisition in the Indonesian film industry with its recent purchase of Yosep Anggi Noen’s acclaimed film, “24 Hours with Gaspar.” The movie, adapted from the popular detective novel Sabda Armandio, tells the gripping story of private detective Gaspar, who discovers alarming clues related to the disappearance of his childhood friend and uncovers the dark world of human trafficking. With only 24 hours left to live, Gaspar becomes involved in a dangerous plan to rob a jewelry store.

The film boasts a talented cast of top Indonesian stars, including Reza Rahadian, Laura Basuki, Shenina Cinnamon, and Kristo Immanuel. Together, they bring their remarkable performances to life, adding depth and intensity to the story.

“24 Hours with Gaspar” premiered at the Busan Film Festival, where it received critical acclaim and was nominated for the prestigious Jiseok Award. At the Indonesian Film Festival, the film garnered nine nominations and won the award for Best Adapted Screenplay. It is set to be showcased at several upcoming film festivals, including the Jogja-Netpac Film Festival, the Singapore International Film Festival, and the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Produced Visinema Pictures and KawanKawan Media, with renowned director Angga Dwimas Sasongko serving as an executive producer, “24 Hours with Gaspar” is part of a wider portfolio of successful films associated with the production companies. Visinema Pictures has gained recognition for producing notable films such as “Letter from Prague” and “One Day We’ll Talk About Today,” both helmed Sasongko.

KawanKawan Media, led Yulia Evina Bhara, has also made a name for itself in the film industry, winning multiple awards at the Locarno Film Festival and CPH:DOX. Bhara, a highly regarded figure, has been listed as one of Variety’s international women of impact for 2023. Her recent works include “Autobiography,” which won at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, and “Tiger Stripes,” a winner at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Bhara expresses her excitement about sharing this exceptional film with a global audience, emphasizing how it showcases the unique storytelling of Indonesia.

Reza Rahadian, one of Indonesia’s most esteemed actors, is thrilled to portray the complex character of Gaspar. He believes this role to be one of his most distinctive and offers a fresh perspective for exploration. Having introduced the film in several countries, Rahadian eagerly anticipates sharing the story with a broader worldwide audience through Netflix.

“24 Hours with Gaspar” will be available to stream on Netflix starting March 14, 2024, providing an exciting opportunity for viewers around the world to immerse themselves in the captivating world of Indonesian cinema.