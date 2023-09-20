Indonesian woman sentenced to prison for TikTok video

An Indonesian woman has been sentenced to two years in prison and fined heavily after posting a TikTok video that went viral, showing her reciting an Islamic prayer before eating pork. Lina Mukherjee, a 33-year-old woman from South Sumatra, was found guilty of “spreading information aimed at inciting hatred against religious individuals and specific groups.”

The video garnered millions of views and caused outrage in the predominantly Muslim country. In the video, Mukherjee recites a Muslim prayer before consuming crispy pork skin, which is prohibited under Islam. Her actions were criticized conservative groups, including the Indonesian Ulema Council, the country’s top Muslim clerical body, which called the video blasphemous.

Mukherjee, who identifies as a Muslim, was also fined 250 million rupiah (US$16,200). If she fails to pay the fine, her jail term will be extended three months. This case is just one of many instances of blasphemy charges in Indonesia, where strict laws are often used to target religious minorities.

In a similar case last year, six people were arrested on blasphemy charges over a bar chain’s promotion offering free alcohol to customers named Mohammed. Human rights groups have long criticized these laws, arguing that they are frequently misused to oppress religious minorities.

This incident brings to mind the case of Jakarta’s ex-governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, also known as Ahok, who was jailed for nearly two years in 2017 on controversial blasphemy charges. Purnama, who is Christian, made comments during a re-election campaign that were deemed insulting to Islam.

