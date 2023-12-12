TikTok and GoTo Announce Partnership to Boost Indonesian E-Commerce

A new partnership has been established between social media platform TikTok and Indonesian tech group GoTo, aimed at boosting e-commerce in the Southeast Asian country. This collaboration comes after Indonesia banned online shopping on social media platforms in September, citing concerns about protecting small businesses and users’ data. The trial period, which will last for several months, has been implemented to allow regulators to assess the impact of this partnership on small merchants in Indonesia.

The primary objective of this trial is to assist sellers in resuming their business operations, which were previously suspended due to the ban on TikTok Shop. To solidify this partnership, TikTok announced its agreement to invest $840 million to acquire a majority stake in GoTo’s e-commerce unit, Tokopedia. With over 125 million users in Indonesia, TikTok aims to leverage its large user base to generate significant e-commerce revenue.

The pilot period of this partnership, which commenced on Tuesday, will be conducted under the supervision of relevant regulators. The Indonesian Trade Minister, Zulkifli Hasan, emphasized the importance of protecting small businesses, which employ 90 percent of the country’s workforce. The ministry plans to conduct audits and assessments after the trial period to ensure the regulations are effectively safeguarding the interests of small merchants.

Indonesia’s e-commerce gross merchandise value is projected to surpass $160 billion 2030, making it an attractive market for both TikTok and GoTo. By joining forces, the two companies aim to tap into the thriving e-commerce sector and provide opportunities for sellers to thrive in the digital landscape. This partnership signifies a crucial step towards promoting economic growth and empowering small businesses in Indonesia.