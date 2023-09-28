TikTok Faces Setback as Indonesia Bans E-commerce Transactions

Indonesia has implemented new regulations to prohibit social media platforms from conducting direct e-commerce sales, dealing a blow to TikTok’s expanding operations in the country. The move aims to ensure fair competition in the business landscape and protect user data. This decision comes as some lawmakers expressed concerns about the impact of TikTok’s online sales on the millions of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country, which do not have a significant online presence. With national elections just months away, politicians cannot afford to overlook the needs of this sizable voting bloc.

TikTok, with its 125 million monthly active users in Indonesia, has seen significant success in the e-commerce sector. In 2021 alone, the app facilitated $4.4 billion in sales in Southeast Asia, and this number is expected to surge to $15 billion 2023. The Indonesian market, with its population of 275 million people, offers substantial growth potential. Nonetheless, TikTok has clarified that it does not plan to inundate the Indonesian market with inexpensive Chinese goods and has no intention of launching cross-border operations.

Indonesia’s new regulations also include a provision imposing a minimum price of $100 for certain imports on all e-commerce platforms. This rule affects market players like Tokopedia, which is part of GoTo, and Sea’s Shopee unit. Shopee has been aggressively investing and offering incentives to retain its market dominance in the face of shareholder opposition. The setback for TikTok may give competitors such as Shopee and Alibaba-owned Lazada an advantage, especially if other governments in the region adopt Indonesia’s approach.

TikTok expressed deep concern over the new regulations, emphasizing the potential impact on the livelihoods of its 6 million sellers and 7 million affiliate creators who rely on TikTok Shop in Indonesia. The company’s plans to expand its e-commerce sales in Southeast Asia may face challenges as it navigates the evolving regulatory landscape in Indonesia.

