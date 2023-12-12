TikTok and GoTo Launch E-Commerce Partnership Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

China’s popular video-sharing app TikTok and Indonesian tech group GoTo have announced a trial e-commerce partnership that will last for several months. This partnership comes as regulators in Indonesia assess the potential impact on small merchants in the country. TikTok recently agreed to acquire most of GoTo’s e-commerce unit Tokopedia for $840 million after online shopping on social media platforms was banned in Indonesia to protect small businesses and user data.

The pilot period of the partnership will begin immediately and will be closely monitored relevant regulators. The Indonesian Trade Minister, Zulkifli Hasan, stated that the trial period will last for three to four months to allow for the necessary adjustments and improvements in technology. The main goal of the trial is to assist sellers affected the suspension of TikTok Shop, providing them with an opportunity to resume their business operations.

After the trial period, the Ministry of Trade will conduct an audit and assessment of the partnership to ensure that it aligns with regulations aimed at protecting small businesses, which constitute 90% of the country’s workforce. This partnership marks TikTok’s strategy to leverage its vast user base in Indonesia, totaling 125 million users, to generate significant e-commerce revenue. The e-commerce market in Indonesia is projected to exceed $160 billion 2030.

Analysts believe that the collaboration with Tokopedia, Indonesia’s largest e-commerce platform with approximately 67 million users, will make TikTok a formidable competitor to established players like Shopee and Lazada. With significant growth in Indonesia, TikTok Shop’s total online transaction value reached $6 billion before the ban, surpassing Tokopedia’s milestone in just a few years.

As the trial begins, both TikTok and GoTo are optimistic about the positive outcomes that this partnership will bring, benefiting small businesses and contributing to the growth of Indonesia’s e-commerce industry.