Indonesia Considering Regulation on Social Media Sales to Protect Offline Markets

President Joko Widodo of Indonesia announced on Monday that the country may issue a regulation on the use of social media for e-commerce. The move comes as a response to concerns that e-commerce sellers using predatory pricing on platforms like TikTok are threatening offline markets in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

President Widodo, also known as Jokowi, emphasized the need for technology to create new economic potential rather than harm existing economies. While he did not provide specific details or name any companies, the regulation is expected to be released on Tuesday and is currently being formulated the trade ministry.

At present, Indonesia’s trade regulations do not specifically address direct transactions on social media. However, Deputy Trade Minister Jerry Sambuaga recently expressed his intention to ban the combination of social media and social commerce. He cited TikTok as an example, pointing to its “live” features that enable users to sell goods.

TikTok, owned Chinese tech company ByteDance, has a significant presence in Indonesia. The company reported having 325 million active monthly users across Southeast Asia, with 125 million in Indonesia alone. Additionally, TikTok Shop in Indonesia has attracted 2 million small businesses.

The proposed regulation aims to strike a balance between harnessing the economic potential of social media for e-commerce and protecting traditional offline markets. By regulating the use of social media platforms for sales, the Indonesian government hopes to prevent unfair competition and maintain a level playing field for businesses.

Source: Reuters