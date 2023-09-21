Muslim Woman Sentenced to Prison in Indonesia for TikTok Video

A Muslim woman, Lina Lutfiawati, has been sentenced to two years in prison under Indonesia’s blasphemy law for sharing a video on TikTok. The video shows her reciting an Islamic prayer before trying pork while visiting the tourist island of Bali. Lutfiawati, known as Lina Mukherjee on social media, was found guilty of spreading information aimed at inciting hatred against religious individuals and specific groups. Along with her prison sentence, she was fined a substantial amount. Indications suggest that her sentence could be extended if she fails to pay the fine.

Indonesia is the world’s largest Muslim nation, with a majority of its adult population identifying as Muslim. However, in recent years, religious conservatism has been on the rise in the country. There are concerns that blasphemy laws are being increasingly used against religious minorities and those deemed to have insulted Islam.

Pork is forbidden in Islam, but it is commonly consumed non-Muslims in Indonesia. Lutfiawati, who identifies as Muslim, has a large social media following and often shares lifestyle and food videos. However, her video of trying crispy pork skin received backlash, leading to her prosecution.

The video featured her sampling babi guling, a popular street food in Bali that includes rice and chunks of spit-roasted pork. Religious groups, including the Indonesian Ulema Council, condemned the video, calling it blasphemous. Their complaint sparked police investigations, which ultimately led to Lutfiawati being tried and sentenced.

This case highlights the increasing use of blasphemy laws in Indonesia and concerns about the erosion of freedom of religion and belief. Human rights organizations have criticized the country’s growing radicalization and the expansion of blasphemy laws. One well-known blasphemy case involved Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, an ethnic Chinese politician, who was sentenced to prison in 2017 for referencing a verse from the Quran.

Sources:

– CNN