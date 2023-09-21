Indonesian Woman Receives Two-Year Sentence for Blasphemy on TikTok

An Indonesian court has sentenced Lina Lutfiawati to two years in prison for violating the country’s blasphemy laws. Lutfiawati, in a TikTok video posted in March, filmed herself reciting a Muslim prayer before consuming crispy pork skin, which is considered haram under Islamic law. The video gained millions of views quickly, leading to her arrest.

The court in the city of Palembang on Sumatra island found Lutfiawati guilty of “spreading information intended to incite hate or enmity based on religion.” In addition to the prison sentence, she was ordered to pay a fine of 250 million rupiah ($16,249.59). Lutfiawati, who also goes the name Lina Mukherjee, identifies as a Muslim and expressed surprise at the verdict, apologizing for the video.

This case is the latest in a series of blasphemy charges in Indonesia, which has raised concerns about the nation’s reputation for moderation. The country, being the largest Muslim-majority nation globally, has faced criticism for the exploitation of blasphemy laws to target minority groups and dissenters. Amnesty International Indonesia’s executive director, Usman Hamid, considers these actions to be in violation of Indonesia’s international obligations regarding freedom of thought, conscience, religion, expression, and opinion.

Previous blasphemy cases include the charging of the head of an Islamic boarding school for allowing men and women to pray together, as well as women becoming preachers, and the arrest of six individuals who promoted free beer for patrons named Mohammed at a bar chain. The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), a prominent Muslim leaders’ body, deemed Lutfiawati’s video blasphemous against Islam, according to the court documents.

This case highlights the ongoing challenges surrounding religious freedom and the interpretation of blasphemy laws in Indonesia. The use of these laws against individuals expressing their beliefs or engaging in activities that may be deemed disrespectful to religion raises concerns about basic human rights and the freedom of religious expression in the country.

