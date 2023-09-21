Indonesian Woman Sentenced to Prison for TikTok Video

An Indonesian woman has been convicted of inciting religious hatred and sentenced to two years in prison for posting a TikTok video in which she said a Muslim prayer and ate pork, which is considered forbidden in Islam. Lina Lutfiawati, also known as Lina Mukherjee, was found guilty the Palembang court in South Sumatra province.

Lutfiawati, who identifies as Muslim, began the video reciting a brief prayer phrase before consuming crispy pork skin. The video, which was published in March, gained widespread attention. After facing blasphemy charges, she expressed remorse and issued apologies on social media. Following the trial, Lutfiawati expressed surprise at the severity of the sentence, stating that she had apologized multiple times.

Indonesia, the largest Muslim-majority country in the world, considers the consumption of pork to be “haram” or forbidden. The charge of inciting hatred against a religious group falls under the country’s blasphemy laws, which critics argue restrict freedom of expression. Usman Hamid, the Executive Director of Amnesty International Indonesia, highlighted that these laws have also been used to target religious minorities.

This case echoes previous instances where individuals have been prosecuted under Indonesia’s blasphemy laws. In 2017, Christian Jakarta Governor Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama was imprisoned for two years for blasphemy, following his citation of a verse from the Quran during a re-election campaign speech. Additionally, an ethnic Chinese woman named Meiliana was sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2018 for complaining about a noisy mosque, also on charges of blasphemy.

The enforcement of such legislation has raised concerns regarding the protection of freedom of expression in Indonesia, despite assurances from the government.

Sources: The Associated Press