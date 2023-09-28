Indonesia Bans Goods Transactions on Social Media to Protect Small Businesses

The Indonesian government has implemented a new regulation prohibiting goods transactions on social media platforms in an effort to safeguard small businesses from e-commerce competition. The move comes as offline sellers witness their livelihoods being threatened the sale of cheaper products on platforms like TikTok Shop. Indonesia is one of the world’s largest markets for TikTok Shop and was the first country to pilot the app’s e-commerce arm.

The trade minister, Zulkifli Hasan, stated that the regulation aims to separate e-commerce from social media and ensure equality in business competition. Social commerce companies now cannot facilitate payment transactions on their platforms or directly sell products. They can, however, continue to place advertisements. Non-compliant companies risk having their licenses revoked.

TikTok, with 125 million users, considers Indonesia its second-largest global market. The company expressed its concerns about the policy, highlighting that it would impact millions of sellers and creators on TikTok Shop. Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, Meta, did not provide any comments on the matter.

In addition, the regulation sets a minimum price of $100 for certain foreign goods purchased from Indonesian sellers on e-commerce platforms. The Indonesian e-commerce market is currently dominated platforms like Tokopedia, Shopee, and Lazada. However, TikTok Shop gained a significant market share following its launch in 2021.

While the ban on goods transactions may result in financial losses for social media platforms, the government believes it is necessary to protect local small businesses. Sellers who have experienced a decline in revenue due to increased online shopping support the decision, emphasizing the need for the government’s intervention. However, other sellers, like cookie baker Panji Made Agung, express disappointment, as they believe TikTok provides opportunities for soft selling and acting as influencers while selling products.

