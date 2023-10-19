TikTok Faces Legal Proceedings Under Protection from Harassment Act in Singapore

A recent entry in the Singapore court listings reveals that an individual named Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam, who shares the same name as the Minister for Law and Home Affairs, has initiated proceedings against tech giant TikTok under the Protection from Harassment Act 2014 (POHA). The case is set to be heard on the upcoming 2nd of November.

The exact motivation behind this application remains unclear. However, the case is scheduled for a management session on 2 November. An inquiry was forwarded to the minister’s office to ascertain his involvement in the case at the Singapore State Court, but there has been no response at the time of this post’s publication, making it impossible to confirm if they are indeed the same person.

In an intriguing development, the court listing indicated that the individual involved in the POHA case against TikTok has also filed a separate application against Google LLC. This case was initially slated for a hearing on the morning of Thursday, 19 October. However, the hearing has since been cancelled, according to the state court’s hearing list; it is unknown if the case was dismissed or adjourned.

The Protection from Harassment Act (POHA) is legislation established in 2014 that explicitly criminalizes various forms of harassment, including cyberbullying and online stalking. It provides legal recourse for individuals affected such online misdemeanors.

Mr. Shanmugam has been vocal about the necessity of fortifying these laws and expanding the legislation. His aim is to empower individuals who fall prey to harmful online content, enabling them to seek adequate protection and legal justice.

It is also worth noting that legal representatives from Davinder Singh Chambers LLC attended a recent case management session for the defamation suits filed Mr. Shanmugam and Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan against Mr. Lee Hsien Yang (LHY), son of Singapore’s late founding father, Lee Kuan Yew. The ministers have accused LHY of making allegations in a Facebook post suggesting corruption and preferential treatment. LHY, on the other hand, has alleged that the ministers were pressuring him to issue a public apology that he perceived to be falsified.

LHY has advocated for independent arbitration as a means for an amicable resolution, suggesting that each party appoints a reputable, internationally recognized arbitrator to ensure fairness. He has also proposed publicizing the decision for transparency. LHY previously recommended that the legal proceedings occur in London, but the ministers opted for legal action in Singapore due to the complications of reaching him in the UK, where he is believed to be residing.

