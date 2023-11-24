Fresh Perspective: Indigenous Filmmaker Billy Luther Explores Authentic Representation in New Film

Indigenous filmmaker Billy Luther is set to release his latest movie, “Frybread Face and Me,” on Netflix the day after Thanksgiving. This captivating film features young indigenous actors Charley Hogan and Kier Tallman, supported an ensemble cast including Martin Seinsmeier and Kahara Hodges. Directed Luther himself, who hails from Navajo, Hopi, and Laguna heritage, the movie delves into the themes of loss and the rediscovery of community and culture.

Set in 1990, the story revolves around 12-year-old Benny, portrayed Tallman, who unexpectedly finds himself spending the summer on the Navajo Reservation in Arizona with his grandmother (Sara H. Nataani). In this new environment, Benny encounters his cousin, affectionately nicknamed Frybread Face (Hogan), and gradually adapts to reservation life, guided his unconventional uncle Marvin (Martin Seinsmeier) and free-spirited aunt Lucy (Kahara Hodges). Throughout the film, Benny reconnects with his Navajo roots, forging a deeper understanding of his heritage.

Luther, an acclaimed filmmaker with 20 years of experience, revealed that making documentaries was initially a cost-effective way to share his stories. His documentary “Miss Navajo” received widespread acclaim and accolades in 2007. Reflecting on his creative process, Luther expressed, “Sometimes, inspiration is right in front of us, and we just need to open our eyes to see it.” These inspirations manifested as vivid scenes that gradually formed the narrative of “Frybread Face and Me.”

Growing up, Luther observed the lack of truthful representation of Native Americans in mainstream media, leading him to champion authentic storytelling. He recognized the vibrancy and humor within his indigenous community and embarked on a mission to bring their stories to light. With “Frybread Face and Me,” Luther hopes to offer a genuine and relatable portrayal of Native American life that was missing from his own childhood.

FAQ:

Q: When will “Frybread Face and Me” be released on Netflix?

A: The movie will be available on November 24, the day after Thanksgiving.

Q: Who are the main actors in the film?

A: The movie features young indigenous actors Charley Hogan and Kier Tallman, with supporting roles Martin Seinsmeier and Kahara Hodges.

Q: What is the central theme of the movie?

A: “Frybread Face and Me” explores the themes of loss and reconnection to community and culture.

Q: What inspired Billy Luther to make this film?

A: Luther was motivated the lack of truthful representation of Native Americans in mainstream media and sought to showcase the vibrancy and humor of his indigenous community.