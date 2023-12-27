Indigenous TikTok Creators Share Their Empowering Journeys on Social Media

Indigenous creators on TikTok are making waves with their unique and empowering content. Mallory Yawnghwe (@indigenousboxinc), Aïcha Bastien N’diaya (@aichella), Melissa Blair (@melissas.bookshelf), and James Jones (@notoriouscree) recently participated in the Visionary Voices Panel in Winnipeg, hosted TikTok and the National Screen Institute. These creators, known for celebrating Indigenous culture through short-form videos, shared their experiences and success stories.

During the panel, the four creators discussed their unexpected journey to TikTok success and how the platform has provided a safe and welcoming space for them to share their culture and opinions. They expressed gratitude for the supportive #nativetiktok community.

The event also included members of the National Screen Institute’s Accelerator for Indigenous Creators’ program, such as Savannah Erasmus, a Vancouver-based comedian. Erasmus, who comes from the Kikino Metis Settlement and Cold Lake First Nation, spoke about the Indigenous comedy scene and her experiences in the industry.

Erasmus highlighted the difference between writing for TikTok and performing on stage. TikTok allows her to be more vulnerable and authentic in her storytelling, while stand-up comedy requires quick, audience-focused jokes. She also touched on the issue of impostor syndrome, which she has personally experienced. Erasmus’s TikTok content reflects her journey and the need to create her own space in the industry.

Indigenous creators on TikTok continue to break barriers and showcase the richness of their culture, providing inspiration for others and building a supportive community. Their unique perspectives and storytelling abilities make TikTok a powerful platform for cultural representation and empowerment.