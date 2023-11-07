New Ways Indigenous Creators Are Thriving on Social Media

Social media has revolutionized the way businesses operate and has opened up new opportunities for creators and entrepreneurs who may have been underrepresented in more traditional spheres. This is especially true for Indigenous creators who have seized the power of social media platforms like TikTok to celebrate their cultures, grow their ventures, and connect with a global audience.

One such creator is Marika Sila, an Inuvialuk actor, stunt performer, and content creator. With over one million followers on Instagram and TikTok, Sila has been able to leverage her social media presence to secure acting gigs. Producers and directors are attracted to her large and engaged audience, which often accompanies her wherever she goes. Alongside acting, Sila generates income through paid brand partnerships, allowing her to attain financial freedom and pursue her passion for travel while sharing and celebrating Inuk culture with her followers.

Ashley Michel, another Indigenous entrepreneur, has utilized social media to expand her business, 4 Generations Creations. During the pandemic, Michel learned digital drawing and created artwork featured on various merchandise through her business. Her social media platform, including her TikTok account with over 167,000 followers, has translated into significant business boosts for her. For example, a viral video about her sticker collection created a surge in sales, enabling her to invest in additional equipment and grow her business further. Michel views her artwork and social media presence as a means of educating others in a positive way and providing authentic representation for Indigenous generations to come.

Melissa Blair, an aspiring author, found success through TikTok’s book community, known as BookTok. By self-publishing her fantasy adventure novel, “A Broken Blade,” and strategically marketing it to BookTok influencers, Blair created a worldwide mystery that captivated the community. This led to her recouping her publishing costs within days, signing a deal with a traditional publisher, and writing subsequent books in the series.

It is clear that social media has not only provided a platform for Indigenous creators to express their art, culture, and passions but also granted them financial freedom and expanded their opportunities. These success stories showcase the power of social media in amplifying diverse voices and empowering underrepresented communities.

FAQ:

Q: How has social media transformed the business landscape for creators?

A: Social media platforms have created new opportunities for creators to connect with their audiences, secure collaborations, and grow their ventures.

Q: How has Marika Sila utilized social media in her career?

A: Marika Sila has leveraged her social media presence to attract acting opportunities and share and celebrate Inuk culture.

Q: How has Ashley Michel’s social media platform benefited her business?

A: Ashley Michel’s TikTok account and online presence have translated into business boosts, such as increased sales and investment opportunities.

Q: How did Melissa Blair find success as an author through social media?

A: Melissa Blair self-published her novel and strategically marketed it to the BookTok community, leading to viral success, a traditional publishing deal, and further writing opportunities.