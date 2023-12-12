Dam Removal Saves Salmon and Restores Ecosystem in Historic Project

In a groundbreaking project, four dams along California’s Klamath River are being demolished to restore fish habitat and save the declining salmon population. The largest dam removal project in US history aims to restore 400 miles of fish habitat and revive Indigenous culture and traditions linked to the river.

The construction of dams from 1918 to 1962 disrupted the natural flow of the Klamath River, obstructing fish migration and damaging the ecosystem. Barry McCovey, a member of the Yurok Tribe and director of tribal fisheries, highlights that the declining salmon population has been a result of these dams. However, after years of Indigenous advocacy, the removal of four dams has begun.

The removal of these dams is a significant step in restoring the Klamath River ecosystem and supporting the future sustainability of the fishery industry. McCovey explains that the benefits will be seen in the ecosystem for many decades to come. The restoration project aims to address the stagnation, warming, and decreased oxygen levels caused the dams that have degraded water quality and led to the spread of parasites, resulting in a devastating fish kill in 2002.

The fight for dam removal gained momentum when the hydroelectric dams’ licenses expired in 2006. The opportunity for removal arose as the utility company responsible for the dams faced the choice of upgrading them at a substantial economic loss or agreeing to the demolition. The settlement agreement led to the creation of the nonprofit Klamath River Renewal Corporation, which worked with the state governments of California and Oregon to initiate the dam removal process.

The final approval for dam removal came in 2022, marking a historic moment for the restoration of the Klamath River. Regulators at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission unanimously voted in favor of demolishing the dams, recognizing the environmental benefits and the significance to Indigenous tribes. This acknowledgment from the commission is a positive step forward in considering the impact of decisions on tribes, as noted FERC chairman Richard Glick.

Removing the dams faced opposition rooted in the belief that humanity is meant to control and tame nature, but the project saw significant progress due to the tireless efforts of Indigenous tribes and their allies. Amy Cordalis, a Yurok Tribe member and lawyer, highlights the challenges faced in fighting against the colonial mindset and racism. Cordalis regards the Klamath River as more than just a waterway, emphasizing its importance as a relative with its own spirit. Granting the river legal personhood allows tribal members to seek remedies through the justice system if harm is caused to the river.

The dam removal project in the Klamath River represents a significant victory for Indigenous tribes and environmental advocates. The restoration of fish habitat and the rejuvenation of the salmon population will have far-reaching effects, supporting not only the ecosystem but also the cultural heritage of the Yurok Tribe and other Indigenous communities connected to the river.