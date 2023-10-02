Wagram Music Signs Agreement with Deezer for “Artist-Centric” Payment Model

In a move that is expected to further revolutionize the music industry, Wagram Music, a leading independent label in artist development, has signed an agreement with streaming service Deezer for an “artist-centric” payment model. This model aims to improve the distribution of recorded music revenues and increase the value for artists.

Under the new payment model, “professional artists” who meet certain criteria, such as having a minimum of 1,000 streams per month and 500 unique listeners on Deezer, will receive a “double boost” to their royalty payments. This means that streams of their music will carry double the weight of those “non-professional” musicians. Additionally, a “double boost” will be given to tracks that fans have actively searched for.

The move Wagram Music comes after Deezer announced a similar agreement with Universal Music Group (UMG) last month. UMG and Deezer expect this model to increase payouts to professional artists 10%. However, not everyone in the industry is convinced that the “artist-centric” model is the best way forward.

Critics argue that this model could discourage new musicians, as they would receive a smaller share of the royalty money. Denis Ladegaillerie, CEO of Believe, a prominent independent music company, expressed concern that proposals to not pay royalties to artists with less than 1,000 streams per month could send a negative signal to aspiring artists.

In response to these concerns, Wagram Music president Stephan Bourdoiseau, along with leaders of other independent music companies, suggested augmenting the artist-centric model with changes that would increase the amount of money flowing to lesser-known artists. This could include placing a limit on payable streams and charging a small flat amount for every track delivered.

Despite the differing opinions, Wagram Music is hopeful that the new agreement with Deezer will be a step in the right direction for the industry. “We will support any similar initiative aimed at improving the current distribution model, developing the value of music, while respecting competition rules, pluralism, and diversity,” stated Bourdoiseau.

Deezer CEO Jeronimo Folgueira expressed his excitement about the partnership with Wagram Music, emphasizing that the new model will benefit all producers, including majors and independents. The artist-centric model is set to launch in October and is expected to reward artists who create valuable and engaging content.