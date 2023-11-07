Meet Muskan Agrawal: Rising Star in the Field of Coding

Muskan Agrawal, a brilliant student hailing from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, has recently received a remarkable job offer from LinkedIn. With an annual package of Rs 60 lakhs, she has set a new record as the highest-paid student from her institute, the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) – Una.

Muskan’s journey to this extraordinary accomplishment began when she participated in the TechGig Geek Goddess 2022 competition. Emerging as the ‘top woman coder’ amongst 69,000 participants, she not only secured a prize of Rs 1.5 lakhs but also gained recognition as a TechGig Geek Goddess 2022 champion. The competition, exclusively for women, serves as a platform to celebrate the coding brilliance of talented women engineers in India.

Being passionate about coding, Muskan has invested years in honing her skills. In 2021, she contributed to various open-source projects while collaborating with the Girlscript Foundation. Her dedication and talent were further recognized when she was selected as one of the top 40 women for LinkedIn’s mentorship program, where she received invaluable guidance from professionals in the field.

Having interned with TechCurators, Muskan gained experience in creating data structures and algorithm problems for coding platforms like HackerEarth, Mettl, and TestGorilla. She also showcased her expertise reviewing problems devised other problem-setters. Additionally, Muskan participated in the world’s largest student-run tech conference, WECode, organized undergraduate women at Harvard University, and earned recognition as a Harvard WECode Scholar.

Today, Muskan Agrawal stands out as a rising star in the coding world. Her journey to success has been filled with diverse experiences, including serving as a Software Development Engineer Intern at MyFab11 and LinkedIn, as well as taking on roles as a Media and Outreach Chapter Leader at CodeChef from IIIT Una. Her achievements highlight the immense potential of young coders in India.

As Muskan’s remarkable job offer from LinkedIn testifies, the opportunities for talented coders in India are expanding. Last year, another student from IIIT-Una secured an annual package of Rs 47 lakhs, and approximately 86 percent of the students from the 2019-23 batch found placements in various renowned companies. This emphasizes the promising prospects for young coding enthusiasts in the country.

FAQs

1. What is TechGig Geek Goddess?

TechGig Geek Goddess is an annual coding competition exclusively for women in India. It brings together talented women engineers and leading technology companies to celebrate their coding brilliance and innovations at a national level.

2. How did Muskan Agrawal secure the job offer from LinkedIn?

Muskan Agrawal caught the attention of LinkedIn through her exceptional talent and achievements. She emerged as the ‘top woman coder’ in the TechGig Geek Goddess 2022 competition, where she triumphed over 69,000 women coders. Her dedication to learning and contributions to the coding community led to her selection for LinkedIn’s mentorship program and internships with companies like MyFab11 and TechCurators.

3. What is the significance of Muskan Agrawal’s job offer?

Muskan Agrawal’s job offer of Rs 60 lakhs per annum from LinkedIn makes her the highest-paid student from IIIT Una. This achievement highlights the growing opportunities for talented young coders in India and serves as an inspiration for aspiring women in the field of coding.

4. What are some other notable achievements of Muskan Agrawal?

Apart from her job offer from LinkedIn, Muskan Agrawal has been recognized as a TechGig Geek Goddess 2022 champion, a Harvard WECode Scholar, and has contributed to various open-source projects. Her achievements demonstrate her dedication, talent, and potential in the field of coding.