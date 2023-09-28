India’s Top Start-ups for 2022: Fintech and Edtech Lead the Way

A slowdown in the global economy has led to a funding winter for entrepreneurs, and Indian start-ups are not immune to these challenges. In the first quarter of 2022, venture funding in India dropped to $2.19 billion, a significant decrease from the $11.34 billion invested in the same period last year.

Despite this, there are sectors that have shown resilience in these challenging times. Fintech, in particular, has remained a bright spot for investors, with funding on the road to recovery and global tech giants eyeing opportunities in the Indian fintech market. Edtech is another sector that has demonstrated continued demand, as professionals and students seek opportunities for upskilling in light of rapid technological advancements such as AI.

The LinkedIn Top Start-ups 2022 list for India reflects this trend, as it is dominated fintech-related firms, with two new edtech companies making their way onto the list. This year’s list also includes 14 new entrants, which is a testament to the thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem and spirit of innovation in India.

To compile the list, LinkedIn considered four aspects: employment growth, jobseeker interest, engagement, and the ability to attract talent from LinkedIn’s top companies. Eligible companies had to be headquartered in India and have 50 or more employees. Additionally, LinkedIn lowered its age criteria to feature more companies in their earlier, venture stages of growth.

Here are the top start-ups for 2022 according to LinkedIn:

20. Fasal – IT services and consulting

19. DotPe – Software development

18. TravClan – Software development

17. AccioJob – E-learning

16. Housr – Hospitality

15. Exponent Energy – Motor vehicle manufacturing

14. StockGro – Financial services

13. Teachnook – E-learning

12. Shyft – Wellness and fitness

11. Jar – Financial services

10. GrowthSchool – E-learning

9. Supersourcing – Software development

8. Sprinto – Software development

7. Fi – Financial services

6. GoKwik – Software development

5. Skyroot Aerospace – Defense and space manufacturing

4. Pocket FM – Software development

3. Ditto Insurance – Financial services

2. BluSmart – Software development

1. Zepto – Software development

Among the top start-ups is Skyroot Aerospace, a company in the defense and space manufacturing industry. Founded engineers and former scientists from the Indian Space Research Organization, Skyroot Aerospace became the first private Indian company to launch a rocket into space in 2022, with plans for additional launches in 2024.

Pocket FM, a software development start-up, offers an audio series platform with a vast library of content in multiple genres and Indian languages. With around 80 million listeners globally, Pocket FM has become a popular source of audio entertainment.

Ditto Insurance, a fintech start-up founded in 2018, helps users compare insurance plans, understand policies, and purchase insurance through its online platform. The company is looking to hire hundreds of freshers in the coming year.

BluSmart, a software development start-up, provides electric ride-hailing services in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. With plans to expand its electric car fleet from 4,500 to 10,000 cars the end of 2022 and invest in more charging stations, BluSmart is poised for growth.

Topping the list is Zepto, a software development company headquartered in Mumbai. With a full-time headcount of 1,400, Zepto’s most common skills include business management, data science, and development tools.

Overall, this year’s list highlights the resilience of the Indian start-up ecosystem and the strong presence of fintech and edtech sectors. Despite the funding winter, these start-ups continue to innovate and thrive, contributing to India’s entrepreneurial landscape.

