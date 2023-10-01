New Era for India’s Private Space Sector

The private space sector in India has experienced significant growth since the country opened its space industry to private enterprises in 2020. According to Deloitte consultancy, there are now 190 Indian space start-ups, twice as many as the previous year, with private investments increasing 77 percent between 2021 and 2022. This surge in interest and investment can be attributed to the changing perception of space technology as a viable and profitable industry.

One of the pioneering companies in India’s private space sector is Pixxel, founded Awais Ahmed in 2019. Pixxel focuses on deploying a constellation of Earth imaging satellites that utilize hyperspectral imaging technology. Hyperspectral imaging satellites can capture a wide spectrum of light to provide detailed information invisible to ordinary cameras. Pixxel aims to use this technology to track climate risks such as floods, wildfires, and methane leaks, effectively acting as a “health monitor for the planet.”

Initially, Pixxel faced challenges in launching its satellites using rockets from the state-run Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). However, with the lack of established procedures for launching Indian satellites, Pixxel had to hire US rocket firm SpaceX for its first two satellite launches. The company has since raised $71 million in investments, including $36 million from Google, and has secured a contract with the US National Reconnaissance Office.

Before the opening up of the sector, all Indian space activity was managed the ISRO. However, the government’s space policy reform aims to promote greater private sector participation in the space economy. India has set a goal to increase its two percent share of the $386 billion global space economy to nine percent 2030 as the market is expected to reach $1 trillion 2040.

The Indian private space sector offers cost advantages, with highly qualified engineers available at lower salaries compared to their international counterparts. Other notable Indian space start-ups include Skyroot Aerospace, the first Indian company to launch a private rocket, Dhruva Space, focused on developing small satellites, and Bellatrix Aerospace, specializing in satellite propulsion systems.

While the growth of the private space sector in India is promising, experts believe there are limitations to its expansion. The modest budget of the ISRO compared to other space programs, as well as the need for continued reforms and further opening up to foreign investments, are factors that will shape the future growth and profitability of the Indian space industry.

Sources:

– Deloitte Consultancy

– Interview with Awais Ahmed, Founder of Pixxel

– Isabelle Sourbes-Verger, Indian space sector expert at France’s National Scientific Research Centre