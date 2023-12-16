The Rise of Mango Pickle in India: A Culinary Curiosity

Google’s annual roundup of top trending searches in India has revealed an unexpected winner for 2023: the recipe for mango pickle. This tangy delight has claimed the number one spot on the country’s culinary list, surpassing even popular cocktail recipes like ‘Sex on the Beach’. While it may seem perplexing, the surge in searches for mango pickle recipes has prompted a closer look into this culinary curiosity.

According to Google Trends data, searches for mango pickle recipes have spiked, particularly in the month of November. The regions most fervently seeking this tangy indulgence are Goa, Kerala, Karnataka, Assam, and Telangana. It raises the question of whether Indians are wholeheartedly embracing the art of pickling year-round.

Traditionally, pickling was done to preserve seasonal ingredients like mangoes, which were not available all year. However, with the convenience of refrigeration, the need for pickling has decreased. But now, health-conscious consumers are rediscovering the traditional techniques of pickling, driven concerns about salt and preservatives. Social media platforms play a crucial role in disseminating these methods, connecting enthusiasts with recipes.

Purobi Kagti, the creative force behind Pickle Project, a boutique brand offering a range of pickles, has been sharing her expertise on Instagram. Her homemade pickles, including mango pickle, have gained popularity due to their unique flavors and traditional techniques. Purobi and her daughter Shivani Kagti sell their pickles at popup markets and fairs in Bengaluru.

The rise of pickle-making in India can also be attributed to bloggers and influencers who utilize SEO-friendly keywords to enhance visibility and generate quick responses from search engines. Recipes like “How to make the most delicious mango pickle in 5 minutes” or “Make mango pickle step step with pictures” are irresistible clickbait for culinary enthusiasts.

While the surge in searches for mango pickle recipes reflects user interests, it remains to be seen whether it will translate into a tangible increase in homemade mango pickle. The true test lies in whether these searches will result in people actually making their own pickles. Regardless, the rise of mango pickle as a top trending search reaffirms its status as a beloved culinary delight in India.