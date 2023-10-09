“Scoop” Wins Big at Busan International Film Festival: Karishma Tanna Takes Home Best Actress Award

Netflix’s crime drama series “Scoop,” directed Hansal Mehta, emerged victorious at the 2023 Busan International Film Festival’s Asia Content Awards and Global OTT Awards. The show, based on journalist Jigna Vora’s memoir “Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison,” took home the awards for Best Asian TV Series and Best Lead Actress, recognizing Karishma Tanna’s exceptional performance as journalist Jagruti Pathak.

Tanna, renowned for her roles in Ektaa R. Kapoor’s “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” and reality show “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi,” expressed her joy at playing the lead role in “Scoop.” In an interview, she described it as her best project to date. Tanna credited Mehta for giving her the freedom to interpret the character and bringing out the best in her performance.

The actor spoke about the challenges and complexity of Jagruti Pathak’s character, which allowed her to explore different facets of her personality. Tanna’s portrayal of the ambitious journalist entangled in the worlds of the police, the underworld, and the media stood out among the submissions.

To prepare for the role, Mehta took Tanna to Mumbai police stations and press clubs, immersing her in the environment of a crime reporter. Although she was simultaneously preparing for her marriage during the newsroom scenes, Tanna successfully balanced her personal life with her dedication to the role.

With realistic art setups and authentic performances, the prison sequences in “Scoop” transported Tanna and her fellow cast members into the world of inmates. Reflecting on the experience, Tanna expressed gratitude towards Mehta and Netflix for the opportunity to showcase her talent.

As the series continues to gain recognition, Tanna is currently considering various script offers for future projects. However, she is relishing in the success of “Scoop” and remains grateful for the chance to bring her skills to the forefront.

