Gen Z in India: Exploring New Trends on Instagram

A recent report Meta-owned company reveals that Gen Z in India will lead the key trends on Instagram in the coming year. While prioritizing careers and staying on top of meme preferences, Indian Gen Z also exhibit a strong inclination towards exploring a variety of food flavors.

The report highlights the upbeat and entrepreneurial spirit of Indian Gen Z as they eagerly embrace new interests and trends across different domains. Paras Sharma, Director of Content and Community Partnerships at Meta India, emphasizes their dedication to chosen fandoms and commitment to self-improvement.

The study shows that, unlike their global peers, Gen Z in India have a stronger focus on their career pursuits. Staying healthy, exploring career paths, and traveling rank as their top priorities in 2024. Interestingly, 43 percent of Indian Gen Z hope that the upcoming year will be their self-improvement era, where personal growth and development will be a key focus.

When it comes to wealth creation, Indian Gen Z believe that starting their own business offers the best path. About 44 percent of them express interest in DIY fashion and wearing clothes in unexpected ways. Additionally, a quarter of Gen Z in India state that getting a new hairstyle is their favorite beauty trend.

The report also sheds light on the specific fandoms that Gen Z in India align with. From music lovers devoted to artists like BTS, Taylor Swift, AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, and Anirudh, to gaming enthusiasts immersed in Minecraft, Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Roblox, Gen Z demonstrates a wide range of interests. Sports-wise, their affiliations span the Indian Cricket Team, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Chennai Super Kings.

The report concludes that nine out of ten Gen Z in India consider themselves part of a fandom, highlighting India’s high percentage of sports superfans compared to Gen Z from other countries.

In conclusion, Indian Gen Z’s embrace of emerging trends and their unique interests make them a driving force in the Instagram trends of 2024.