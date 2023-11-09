India’s Aditya-L1 Mission Captures Solar Flare’s High-Energy X-rays

India’s groundbreaking Aditya-L1 solar studying mission has achieved a significant milestone capturing its first-ever glimpse of a solar flare in high-energy X-rays. The High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS) instrument aboard Aditya-L1 detected the impulsive phase of a solar flare that occurred on October 29. This remarkable achievement highlights the mission’s potential for unraveling the mysteries of solar flares.

Aditya-L1, launched the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is India’s maiden solar probe. It is stationed at the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point-1 (L1), approximately 1 million miles away from Earth in line with the sun. Being gravitationally stable, Aditya-L1 can remain in this position without expending significant fuel, providing an ideal vantage point for studying the sun.

Equipped with seven scientific instruments, Aditya-L1 aims to investigate various aspects of the sun, ranging from the interplanetary magnetic field to the intricate workings of the sun’s outer atmosphere, known as the corona. One such instrument is HEL1OS, which focuses on analyzing X-ray emissions produced during solar flares. Scientists hope to gain insights into the relationship between high-energy emissions and the particles released during these massive energy events.

During the testing phase of HEL1OS, which began on October 27, the instrument recorded a burst of X-ray activity between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. EDT. This X-ray surge was confirmed the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-18 (GOES-18), further validating the findings.

While HEL1OS is not yet fully operational, scientists are diligently working to fine-tune and calibrate the instrument. Once fully operational, it is expected to provide invaluable data and enhance our understanding of solar flares and their impact on space weather.

FAQ

Q: What is Aditya-L1?



Aditya-L1 is India’s first solar probe and space mission that aims to study the sun’s various characteristics and phenomena.

Q: What is the purpose of Aditya-L1’s HEL1OS instrument?



The HEL1OS instrument focuses on analyzing X-ray emissions produced during solar flares, aiming to understand their relationship with the particles released during these events.

Q: Where is Aditya-L1 located?



Aditya-L1 is stationed at the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point-1 (L1), approximately 1 million miles from Earth in the direction of the sun.

Q: What other scientific instruments does Aditya-L1 carry?



Aditya-L1 carries a total of seven scientific instruments, enabling the study of the interplanetary magnetic field, the sun’s corona, and other solar phenomena.