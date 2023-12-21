India’s Mature Internet User Base to Surpass USA 2030: Growth Factors and Challenges

India’s digital media and entertainment landscape is set to undergo significant growth, with the volume of mature internet users estimated to surpass that of the USA 2030, according to Redseer’s research. The current value of this sector stands at $12 billion, and it is expected to triple in size. The country currently has a diverse landscape of internet users, including a large cohort of explorers, transactors, and mature users.

The growth of non-real-money gaming (Non-RMG) and the rise of over-the-top (OTT) platforms for audio and video content are key contributors to the sector’s current trajectory. Despite a slowdown in digital ad spending and regulatory changes affecting the real-money gaming (RMG) space, the industry is thriving.

Moving forward, three significant factors will drive the sector’s growth. Firstly, the increase in paid users across OTT video, audio, and gaming platforms will be crucial. Secondly, the rise of regional content will play a pivotal role in attracting a wider audience. Lastly, the growing share of digital ad spend both new-age and traditional brands will contribute to the sector’s expansion.

In recent years, there has been robust growth in paid user bases and average revenue per paying user (ARPPU) across OTT video, OTT audio, RMG, and non-RMG gaming segments. However, challenges remain, including higher customer acquisition costs (CAC) and low user retention. Overcoming these obstacles will require innovative solutions such as subscription bundling, low-cost packs, and creative monetization models.

Other noteworthy trends include the exponential growth of India’s audio series, audiobooks, core gaming, eSports, livestreaming, short-form video (SFV) platforms, and the increasing popularity of “Made for India” content. These factors all contribute to the industry’s potential for exponential growth. However, addressing challenges like CAC, user retention, and subscription models will be crucial to unlocking this growth in the coming years.

India’s digital media and entertainment sector is ripe with opportunities, and as the country continues to innovate and adapt to changing consumer preferences, it is poised to become a global powerhouse in the industry.