The Challenges Faced Divorced Single Parents in Indian Society

Cheryl King

Much of Indian society remains conservative, where traditional customs and values hold great importance. Being a divorced individual is still stigmatized, and there is a significant amount of shame attached to it. It becomes even more challenging for a divorced person with a child to remarry, as society perceives them as carrying ‘baggage’ that few people are willing to accept.

Recently, a post on Reddit’s r/AskIndia subreddit asked users if they would consider marrying a divorced person who has a child. The responses shed light on the prevailing mindset in our society. While movies and books often emphasize love conquering all, the majority of people still place a significant emphasis on their partner’s past.

Some individuals expressed no reservations about marrying a divorced person with a child. However, some people added a prerequisite that they should establish a strong bond with the child before considering marriage. On the other hand, there were many who strongly opposed the idea of marrying a divorced single parent.

While some responses were positive and open-minded, it is apparent that societal attitudes still predominantly view divorced single parents through a negative lens. The prevailing conservative social conditioning creates difficulties for these individuals, who deserve to be treated with the same respect as others.

Perhaps, with a change in mindset and a shift away from conservative views, Indian society can evolve into a space where divorced single parents are accepted and treated no differently than anyone else.

[Definitions of terms:

  • Divorced person: An individual whose marriage has been legally dissolved.
  • Conservative: Adhering to traditional customs and values, resistant to change.
  • Stigma: A mark of disgrace or shame attached to someone or something.
  • Baggage: Metaphorically referring to the emotional burdens or obligations an individual carries with them.
  • Prequisite: A requirement or condition that must be fulfilled before something else can happen.

]

