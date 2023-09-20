David Warner Expresses Love for India Upon Arrival for ODI Series and World Cup 2023

Australian cricketer, David Warner, known for his immense popularity among Indian fans, showed his love and excitement for India once again upon landing in the country for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India and the highly anticipated ICC World Cup 2023. Warner, who has always displayed an admiration for Indian culture, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message.

In the post, Warner shared a selfie with the security personnel at the airport in New Delhi and expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome. His caption read, “Always great to be welcomed back to India. We are always well looked after and well protected.” The post quickly went viral and received an outpouring of reactions from fans, who also made humorous requests.

David Warner has built a strong connection with Indian fans over the years, especially through his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has embraced Indian culture and regularly shares posts related to India on his Instagram, showcasing his love for the country’s food, movies, songs, and other cultural aspects.

On the professional front, Warner showed excellent form in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa, scoring a century and a fifty in the five-match series. With the World Cup approaching, Australia will engage in a three-match ODI series against India before the tournament begins.

