Should Young Indians Work 70 Hours a Week? Finding a Balance Between Productivity and Well-being

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy recently sparked controversy when he suggested that young Indians should work 70 hours a week to boost the country’s economy. While his comments received backlash on social media, industry leaders believe that there is merit in considering the need for increased working hours in India’s quest for global competitiveness.

India’s labor force currently works an average of 47.7 hours a week, according to the International Labour Organization. This is higher than countries like the U.S., the UK, Germany, China, Singapore, and Japan. However, achieving greatness and competing with global giants like the U.S. and China may require additional effort.

Ayushmaan Kapoor, founder of software development firm Xeno, emphasized that India’s aspiration to excel on the world stage requires young people to put in the hard work and make sacrifices. While criticism of Murthy’s comments is understandable, Kapoor believes that the idea of work-life balance is more prevalent in Western countries with strong economic foundations.

India, on the other hand, still needs to catch up and expand its overall economy. Kapoor argues that every citizen should contribute a certain number of hours to achieve this goal. In fact, Kapoor encourages employees to explore side hustles and multiple jobs in addition to their primary employment.

However, it is important to consider the well-being and safety of workers. Indian labor unions have condemned Murthy’s suggestion, highlighting that a 70-hour work week is illegal and can have negative consequences on employees’ physical and mental health. The International Labour Organization agrees, stating that long working hours can lead to increased incidence of diseases and mental illnesses.

While there may be a need for increased working hours to drive economic growth, industry leaders also stress the importance of flexibility. Companies should provide workers with the ability to choose their working hours and spaces, allowing for a better work-life balance. This flexibility is particularly crucial for working mothers, as it can help address gender inequality in the workplace and encourage more women to join and thrive in the workforce.

In conclusion, finding the right balance between increased productivity and the well-being of workers is essential for India’s progress. While the idea of working 70 hours a week may be debated, it is clear that a comprehensive approach considering flexibility, inclusivity, and employee welfare should be adopted to drive sustainable growth and success.

