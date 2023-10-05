Teacher Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical Reveals

Myles Finn, an educator at Indianola High School, has gained widespread recognition for his unique and exciting “musical reveals” that leave his students in awe. With almost 28 million likes on TikTok and a following of over 1 million, Finn has become a popular figure on social media.

Finn’s journey to online fame started in the fall of 2022 when he went viral for the way he revealed the school’s musical theme to his students. Using TikTok, he created videos slowly eliminating potential musicals until only two were left. Then, in a surprising twist, he removed both options, leaving his students in suspense. The video garnered national attention, leading to appearances on ABC’s Good Morning America.

What sets Finn apart is not just his online success, but also his impact on fellow educators. Many teachers have reached out to him, expressing their admiration for his creative teaching methods and incorporating them into their own classrooms. Finn is delighted to see his ideas making a positive impact on the choral community.

Finn and his wife came up with the idea for the musical reveals a year ago, aiming to bring excitement and energy to the theater productions at Indianola High School. This year, the school will perform “The Addams Family” for their spring musical. Finn believes that starting the year with a sense of excitement is beneficial for the students.

In his classroom, Finn captures his students’ reactions to the musical reveals setting up his phone above the grand piano. After the class, he shares the videos online, allowing his TikTok audience to experience the students’ excitement firsthand. Finn’s social media success has been remarkable, but he always emphasizes that his students are the driving force behind his passion for teaching.

