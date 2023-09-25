Indianapolis Social Media Influencer Charged for Involvement in Illegal Street Takeover

A 24-year-old Indianapolis social media influencer, Marquis Gibbs, has been charged with obstructing traffic as a Level 6 felony, and a related misdemeanor, after being connected to an illegal street takeover incident on the near northwest side of the city. The incident occurred on September 10th at the intersection of West 27th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

According to court documents, Gibbs was arrested the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) after he was allegedly part of a group that surrounded an IMPD squad car while it was responding to a 911 call in the area. More than 100 vehicles and over 300 individuals were present at the scene, blocking traffic, performing burnouts, and live streaming the event.

Multiple videos and photos from the incident were obtained detectives, showing a large crowd converging on the IMPD vehicle. In these videos, people can be seen yelling, gesturing with their middle fingers, and some even sitting and climbing on the hood of the police car. One of the individuals in the videos was identified as Gibbs, who is described as an influencer heavily involved with illegal street takeovers in Indianapolis.

If convicted, Gibbs could face up to 2.5 years in prison and a fine of $10,000. His initial hearing has been rescheduled to October 10th.

Sources:

– Court documents filed in Marion County, Indiana.