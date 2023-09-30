Indianapolis Colts to Face Los Angeles Rams in Exciting Showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts will take on the Los Angeles Rams in a thrilling matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 1 p.m. ET. The Colts will aim to defend their home field against the Rams, while also hoping to end their six-game losing streak at home.

In their previous game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Colts managed to secure a hard-fought victory with a 22-19 scoreline, thanks to the impressive performances of Zack Moss and Matt Gay. Moss showcased his skills rushing for 122 yards and catching a touchdown, while Gay kicked two long-distance field goals, including a crucial 54-yard kick in overtime.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Rams fell short in their game against the Cincinnati Bengals, losing a narrow margin of 19-16. Despite scoring first, the Rams were unable to secure the win, which resulted in their record dropping to 1-2 this season.

As the Colts emerge as the 1-point favorites in this highly anticipated contest, they will be seeking to maintain their winning momentum at home. The Rams, on the other hand, will be determined to bounce back and secure a victory on the road.

In terms of historical matchups between these two teams, the Los Angeles Rams have emerged victorious in both of the games they played against the Indianapolis Colts in the last six years. However, the past results may not necessarily determine the outcome of this upcoming game.

As the game approaches, fans and experts can expect an intense and closely contested battle between these two teams. With the Colts looking to defend their home turf and the Rams aiming for redemption, it promises to be an exciting showdown.

Sources:

– Series History: Los Angeles 27 vs. Indianapolis 24 (Sep 19, 2021), Los Angeles 46 vs. Indianapolis 9 (Sep 10, 2017)

– NFL odds: CBS Sports App