Indiana Supreme Court Declines to Intervene in Lawsuit Seeking Franchise Fee from Video Streaming Services

The Indiana Supreme Court has chosen not to get involved in a lawsuit filed Valparaiso and three other cities in 2020. The cities were seeking to require video streaming services to pay a franchise fee of 5% of local gross revenue for using equipment located in the public right-of-way to transmit programming, similar to cable television companies.

The decision the state’s highest court leaves the ruling of the Indiana Court of Appeals intact. The Court of Appeals had ordered the Marion Commercial Court to dismiss motions filed major streaming services and satellite TV providers.

However, the outcome of the lawsuit is likely to be in favor of the streaming services and satellite TV providers. The Republican-controlled General Assembly had passed a provision in April that redefined the term “video service” in relation to the franchise fee. The new definition specifically excluded satellite television and video streaming services, retroactive to July 1, 2006.

This means that Valparaiso and the other cities no longer have grounds to seek past, current, and future franchise fees from companies like Netflix, DirectTV, Dish Network, Disney+, and Hulu.

The appellate court has directed Marion Superior Judge Heather Welch to reconsider her earlier ruling in light of the new, retroactive statute. It is expected that Welch will act on the directive the end of the year.

The General Assembly has traditionally refrained from intervening in pending litigation. However, in this case, state Rep. Craig Snow admitted that the provision terminating the lawsuit was included in the legislation as a result of pressure from campaign donor and lobbyist Matt Bell of Catalyst Public Affairs Group, whose clients include DirectTV and Dish Network.

Snow argued that applying the franchise fee to streaming services would increase the prices paid Indiana consumers, as the streaming companies would pass on the additional costs to subscribers. On the other hand, some lawmakers believe that it is inappropriate for the legislature to interfere with ongoing litigation and determine the outcomes of cases on a retroactive basis.

