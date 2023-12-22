Indiana Man Receives $50K Lottery Prize Despite Ticket Being Torn Up

A recent incident in Indiana left one man shocked and frustrated when he discovered he had won $50,000 in the lottery but realized that his winning ticket had been torn up a store clerk. However, after a thorough investigation, the Hoosier Lottery Commission unanimously approved the payout.

Paul Marshall was excited when he found out that his Powerball ticket had the winning numbers. When he returned to the store where he purchased the ticket, the clerk confirmed the matching numbers but accidentally ripped up the ticket out of habit. The clerk then provided instructions for Marshall to claim his prize at a payment office.

Unfortunately, when Marshall arrived at the payment office and presented the instructions, he was informed that he needed to show the original ticket to claim the money. This led to a series of discussions and investigations the Hoosier Lottery Commission.

After reviewing security footage from the store and speaking with the clerk responsible for tearing up the ticket, the commission was able to reconstruct the events and confirm Marshall’s win. Chuck Taylor, the lottery’s director of legal affairs and compliance, described it as a fortunate event that they were able to piece together what had happened.

While Marshall’s story had a happy ending, another woman named Drena Harris faced a different outcome. She had won $500 from a scratch-off ticket and posted a picture of her winning ticket on Facebook. Unfortunately, someone used the photo to deceive a store clerk and claim the prize money before Harris could do so. Despite filing an appeal with a judge, she was not able to receive the payout as the store where she bought the ticket had gone out of business, making it impossible to gather evidence.

These incidents serve as a reminder of the importance of carefully handling winning lottery tickets and ensuring their protection to avoid any unfortunate mishaps.