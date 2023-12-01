New Title: Indiana Attorney General’s Lawsuit Against TikTok Dismissed: A Lesson in Jurisdiction and Consumer Protection

In a recent development, a state superior court judge has dismissed Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s lawsuit against TikTok. This marks the second time that Rokita has faced defeat in his legal battle against the popular social media platform. Earlier this year, a federal judge criticized the case as “irrelevant posturing” and “hyperbolic allegations.” While the core fact remains the same, it is important to delve into the details and explore the implications of this decision.

The lawsuit, filed in 2022, alleged that TikTok failed to protect children from mature content and deceived users about the Chinese government’s access to their data. Rokita’s wide-ranging complaint connected TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance Ltd., to the Chinese government, claiming that personal information from the app could be accessed China and the Communist Party. However, the state superior court judge, Jennifer Degroote, ruled that the court had no personal jurisdiction over the social media platform. Indiana also failed to prove that TikTok violated the state’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act.

One of the key reasons for the dismissal was the definition of a “consumer transaction” under Indiana law. Degroote noted that downloading a free app like TikTok did not fall under the purview of a consumer transaction, as traditionally understood in the state’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, which involves exchanges of money. Therefore, the act did not apply to this case.

Additionally, TikTok could not be held liable under the Deceptive Consumer Sales Act for not disclosing its ability to share data with individuals or entities in China. The judge emphasized that non-disclosure must be unfair in some sense to warrant action under the act.

While the Indiana Attorney General sought to hold TikTok accountable for its alleged practices, it is crucial to understand the legal boundaries and requirements for such lawsuits. Jurisdiction plays a vital role in determining whether a state court can entertain a case against a multinational corporation like TikTok. Moreover, the interpretation of consumer protection laws is key in establishing whether a violation has occurred.

This decision serves as a reminder that legal battles involving tech giants and social media platforms require a comprehensive understanding of the law. It also highlights the importance of clear definitions and frameworks within consumer protection legislation to adapt to the evolving digital landscape.

