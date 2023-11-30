New Title: The Ongoing Legal Battle: TikTok Sued Over Content and Privacy Concerns

An Indiana county judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed the state against TikTok, alleging that the popular social media app deceived its users about the level of inappropriate content for children and the security of personal information. The lawsuits, filed in December 2022, claimed that TikTok contained “salacious and inappropriate content” despite assurances from the company that it was safe for children aged 13 and below. The state also argued that the app misled consumers about the security of their sensitive information.

However, Judge Jennifer L. DeGroote of the Allen County Superior Court ruled that the court lacked personal jurisdiction over the case. She also reaffirmed a previous ruling that downloading a free app does not qualify as a consumer transaction under the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act. This dismissal sets a national precedent, as similar lawsuits are pending in Arkansas and Utah.

While this is a setback for the Indiana Attorney General’s office, they are considering appellate options. In response to the ruling, a spokesperson for Attorney General Todd Rokita expressed support for other states fighting against a “foreign Big Tech threat.” TikTok’s lead attorney referred inquiries to the company’s media email address, and as of now, TikTok has not commented on the dismissal.

This is not the first time TikTok has faced legal challenges in Indiana. In May, a different Indiana county judge ruled that downloading the app did not constitute a consumer transaction under state law. The judge also concluded that state courts did not have jurisdiction over TikTok’s statements to the Apple app store, as both companies are based in California.

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, a Chinese company, moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020. Over the past year, TikTok has been targeted state and federal lawmakers who are concerned about potential data access the Chinese government. Several states, including Indiana, have ordered the removal of the TikTok app from government-issued devices. In addition to the TikTok lawsuits, Indiana and other states have also filed suits against Facebook parent company Meta, alleging data collection on children without parental consent.

