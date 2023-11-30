TikTok Lawsuit Dismissed: Indiana Judge Rules on Deceptive Content and Personal Security

In a significant ruling, an Indiana county judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed the state against TikTok, alleging deception regarding inappropriate content for children and the security of personal information. The judge deemed that the court lacked personal jurisdiction over the case. This dismissal sets a precedence as similar lawsuits are pending in Arkansas and Utah, making it a national first.

The lawsuit, filed in December 2022, accused TikTok of misleading its viewers, particularly children, including “salacious and inappropriate content” despite claiming to be safe for children aged 13 and under. Additionally, the state argued that the app deceived consumers about the security of their personal information.

Judge Jennifer L. DeGroote of the Allen County Superior Court in Fort Wayne made the ruling, stating that downloading a free app does not constitute a consumer transaction under the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act. This ruling aligns with a previous court decision that dismissed similar claims.

Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office expressed disappointment with the ruling and stated that they are considering appellate options. They emphasized the importance of fighting against foreign Big Tech threats.

This lawsuit adds to the ongoing scrutiny faced TikTok, owned the Chinese company ByteDance. Concerns have been raised about the potential access of users’ data the Chinese government. Several states, including Indiana, have taken measures to remove the TikTok app from government-issued devices.

