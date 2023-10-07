Indiana Fights to Keep Lawsuit Against TikTok Alive

Indiana is continuing to push forward with its lawsuit against TikTok, a year after initially filing the complaint. The state is concerned about the Chinese government potentially accessing user data to spy on Hoosiers. TikTok, on the other hand, argues that the lawsuit should be dismissed due to pre-emption federal law.

The lawsuit was filed the Indiana Attorney General’s office in December 2022, claiming that TikTok’s China-based parent company, ByteDance Inc., violated the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act. Indiana accuses the company of making false and deceptive statements. The state is seeking a court order to prevent TikTok and its parent company from treating Hoosier consumers unfairly and deceptively. Additionally, Indiana is requesting monetary civil penalties for each violation of the DCSA.

According to the lawsuit, TikTok claims that its security protocols provide minimal risk of the Chinese government or Communist Party accessing and exploiting user data. However, Indiana alleges that TikTok collects personal data, including contacts, facial features, voice prints, and user-generated content. The state also claims that this data is stored on servers owned and operated Chinese companies, which are subject to Chinese law.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office describes TikTok as “a wolf in sheep’s clothing” in the original complaint. The state believes that as long as TikTok is allowed to deceive and mislead Indiana consumers about their data’s risks, their privacy is at risk.

Indiana is now battling to keep the lawsuit alive, arguing that it should not be dismissed based on federal pre-emption. The outcome of this legal battle will determine the extent of protection for user data and privacy in the state of Indiana.

Definitions:

– TikTok: A video-sharing social media platform owned the China-based company, ByteDance Inc.

– Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act (DCSA): A law in the state of Indiana that prohibits false, deceptive, and misleading statements companies in their interactions with consumers.

Sources:

– The Indiana Citizen