Indiana Fights to Keep Lawsuit Against TikTok Alive

Indiana is pushing to keep its lawsuit against TikTok alive as the video-sharing app argues that the state’s complaint is pre-empted federal law. The state originally sued TikTok in December 2022, claiming that the app’s China-based parent company, ByteDance, violated the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act.

Indiana alleges that TikTok deceived consumers with false statements about its security protocols, downplaying the risk of the Chinese government accessing and exploiting user data. The state asserts that TikTok collects personal data, such as contacts, facial features, voice prints, and user-generated content, storing it on servers subject to Chinese law.

The lawsuit seeks to prohibit TikTok and ByteDance from treating Indiana consumers unfairly and deceptively and asks for a monetary civil penalty for each violation. Indiana successfully blocked TikTok’s earlier attempt to move the case to federal court, and now it is fighting the app’s effort to have the case dismissed.

TikTok has denied the allegations and disputes Indiana’s claim that it deceived users. The company argues that its privacy policy informs users that their data may be shared with individuals and entities subject to Chinese laws.

Indiana was the first state to sue TikTok, filing two lawsuits in December 2022. One suit alleges that the company misled Hoosiers about the risk of their data being accessed the Chinese government, while the other alleges misrepresentation of content on third-party app stores. The lawsuits were consolidated, and an amended complaint was filed in June 2023.

Indiana’s concerns about TikTok are shared other states, the White House, and Congress. Arkansas has also filed lawsuits against TikTok and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, claiming that the companies mislead consumers about data protections and the safety of children on their platforms. Several other states have launched a joint investigation into TikTok, looking into the potential harm to young users’ mental health.

At the federal level, lawmakers have expressed concern about ByteDance’s collection of user data, and the U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation into allegations of spying on U.S. citizens.

Indiana’s lawsuit against TikTok is being litigated the law firm Cooper & Kirk, with whom the state entered into a contingency fee agreement.

