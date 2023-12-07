Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Implements New Firearm for Deputies

After an unfortunate incident involving the injury of Deputy Zachary Seldes due to an unintended discharge of his Sig P320 firearm, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office has decided to switch the type of weapon issued to their agency members. Sheriff Eric Flowers held a news conference to address the incident and the changes being made.

During the incident, Deputy Seldes was preparing for a training class and removed his vest, leading to the accidental discharge of his firearm inside the holster. The bullet struck Seldes in the calf, causing significant injury. Following this incident, it came to the sheriff’s attention that similar incidents had occurred in other agencies, prompting them to reconsider the use of the Sig P320.

In order to ensure the safety of their deputies, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office explored alternative options and ultimately chose to adopt the FN 509 as the new firearm for their members. This decision was influenced reports of similar concerns from other law enforcement agencies, including the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in Florida and a police department in Connecticut.

All deputies within the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have now transitioned to carrying the FN 509. Sheriff Flowers expressed his satisfaction with the new firearm and hopes that other law enforcement leaders consider making similar changes if they are still using the Sig P320.

The transition to the new firearm came at a cost of $136,000, which covered the purchase of 370 guns and holsters. Despite the financial investment, Sheriff Flowers believes that the safety of their deputies and the reduction of liability outweigh the expenses.

Deputy Seldes, who was injured in the incident, is recovering well and is expected to return to patrol duties in early 2024. Additionally, he has filed a lawsuit against Sig Sauer, the manufacturer of the P320, joining several other cases that have highlighted similar concerns with the firearm.

Efforts to reach out to Sig Sauer for comment on the matter have been unsuccessful so far.