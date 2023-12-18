Indian River County Sheriff Switches Weapons Due to Safety Concerns

In a move prioritizing safety, Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers has made the decision to replace the department’s SIG Sauer P320 handguns with the FN 509. The decision comes after a deputy sustained a serious injury when his SIG handgun discharged on its own. Flowers hopes that other law enforcement agencies will take note of this incident and consider switching weapons as well.

The injured deputy, who is currently on light duty after undergoing multiple surgeries, was preparing for a training class when the incident occurred. As he removed his vest, the SIG P320 discharged inside his holster, striking him in the calf. The bullet traveled down his leg and lodged just before his ankle. Although the deputy cannot speak to the media due to an ongoing lawsuit, Flowers has been vocal about the incident and hopes that law enforcement agencies will heed the warning.

This is not an isolated case, as other reports have surfaced of SIG P320 handguns discharging accidentally. In fact, there was a similar incident in Connecticut after the incident in Indian River County. Numerous law enforcement agencies have moved away from the SIG P320 due to these accidental discharges. Some officers have even filed lawsuits against the manufacturing company, claiming injuries sustained when the handgun discharged on its own.

Flowers, as the CEO of the agency, expressed his concerns about the potential consequences if a deputy were to use the weapon in a high-pressure situation, only for it to discharge without the trigger being pulled. To ensure the safety of his deputies, Flowers made the decision to replace all 370 handguns with the FN 509. The new guns and holsters cost a total of $136,000, averaging out to approximately $400 per set.

By taking swift action and prioritizing the safety of his deputies, Sheriff Eric Flowers has set an example for other law enforcement agencies to follow. The switch to the FN 509 provides reassurance that such incidents will be minimized, protecting the lives of both officers and the public they serve.