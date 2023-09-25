The Impact of Excessive Gadget Usage on Urban Indian Children

Post the COVID-19 lockdowns, many urban Indian homes with school-going children are facing a sense of disharmony due to increased access to gadgets. Children are seeking to play games, watch videos, and stay connected with their friends, while parents are reluctantly giving them limited access or denying it. This increased gadget usage has become a reality, even as schools have reopened for offline classes.

Children between the ages of 9-18 are facing a growing addiction to gadgets, leading to various negative impacts on their well-being. They are experiencing impatience, aggression, lack of concentration, memory issues, headache, eye and back problems, stress, anxiety, communication issues, lethargy, and even depression. Many parents are unaware of the social media, video, and online gaming apps their children are using.

In response to these concerns, the Government of India is working on implementing the Digital Private Data Protection Law, which mandates parental consent for apps used children under the age of 18. However, platforms are struggling to implement age gating and are collaborating with the government to find solutions.

A national survey conducted LocalCircles reveals that 61 percent of urban Indian parents have children between the ages of 9-17 who spend an average of 3 hours or more each day on social media, video/OTT, and online games. The survey also found that children are mostly engaged in watching videos, using social media, and playing online games. These activities are having negative impacts on their emotional and mental well-being, with the majority experiencing aggression, impatience, lethargy, hyperactivity, depression, and other issues.

Given the challenges faced parents, 73 percent of respondents believe that India should prioritize the implementation of mandatory parental consent for children under 18 to join social media, OTT, and online gaming platforms. This highlights the need for greater regulation and parental control over children’s online activities.

Overall, the survey emphasizes the growing trend of excessive gadget usage among urban Indian children and the need for parents and policymakers to address the negative impacts and implement necessary measures to protect children’s well-being.

Sources: LocalCircles Survey

Definitions:

OTT: Over-the-top refers to streaming services offered directly to viewers via the internet,passing traditional broadcast channels.

Source: The Hindu