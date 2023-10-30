New Startup Opens Up Opportunities for Software Engineers

Rahul Pandey, an Indian-origin tech professional, recently made headlines when he left his high-paying job at Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook, Inc) to start his own company, Taro. While his decision may seem like a bold move, Pandey revealed that his anxiety and struggles with imposter syndrome were key factors that pushed him towards entrepreneurship.

Pandey admitted that his journey at Meta wasn’t initially smooth. In his first six months, he battled with imposter syndrome as a senior engineer, finding it difficult to adapt to the company’s culture and tooling. He was apprehensive about seeking help from colleagues, fearing that he would be exposed as undeserving of his position.

Despite internal struggles within Facebook during his first year, Pandey chose to stay with the company and worked hard to improve his performance. His dedication paid off when he developed an internal tool that became widely adopted across the organization, saving engineers a significant amount of time. This accomplishment led to a promotion and equity worth ₹two crore, in addition to his annual pay.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic prompted Pandey to reevaluate his career path. After transitioning into a managerial role and exploring different teams, he realized he wanted to learn more beyond engineering. In January of last year, he made the decision to leave Meta and establish his own startup, Taro, with a focus on helping software engineers advance their careers.

Pandey’s success at Meta allowed him to achieve financial freedom, with a total compensation of over $800,000 (approximately ₹6.6 crore) in 2021. However, he humbly acknowledged that luck played a significant role in his earnings and that he felt grateful for the opportunities he had received.

With Taro, Pandey aims to provide guidance and support to software engineers, empowering them to thrive in their careers. Through his own experiences, Pandey hopes to inspire others to overcome challenges and seize opportunities for growth and success.

