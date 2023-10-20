Indian-Origin Doctor Fired for Supporting Israel and Condemning Terrorism in Social Media Post

Summary: Dr. Sunil Rao, an Indian-origin specialist at the Royal Bahrain Hospital, has been dismissed from his position after expressing support for Israel and condemning terrorism in a viral social media post. This comes in the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, which has caused widespread turmoil in the region. Dr. Rao’s arrest has been confirmed the Ministry of Interior in Bahrain.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas began with a surprise attack Hamas terrorists on October 7th, in which they launched thousands of rockets into Israel and executed a multifaceted assault. This attack caught Israeli civilians and soldiers off-guard, resulting in a significant loss of life on both sides of the border.

Israeli authorities reported over 1,400 casualties, including children, and more than 4,500 injuries. The Palestinian Health Authority indicated that at least 3,400 people were killed in Gaza, with over 12,000 injured. Israel Defense Forces also reported 203 individuals taken hostage Hamas.

In response to the attack, Israel launched airstrikes that severely impacted the Gaza Strip, leading to the displacement of over 350,000 residents. Israel issued warnings to over 1 million Palestinians to relocate to safer areas, as they prepared for a potential large-scale operation against Hamas militants believed to be hiding in tunnels beneath residential neighborhoods.

The situation in Gaza has raised concerns about a humanitarian crisis, with limited access to electricity, clean water, and food supplies. The escalating violence and its consequences have garnered global attention and concern.

As part of Operation Ajay, approximately 1,200 Indians have been repatriated from Israel due to the escalating conflict with Hamas, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

