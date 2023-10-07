Indian Muslim Leader Urges for Peace and Humanity

After the recent attack Hamas on Israel, there has been a heated debate on Indian social media regarding the support of Indian Muslims for Palestine. Amidst the discussions, Muslim IAS officer Shah Faesal has emphasized that humanity should be prioritized over religion. Faesal believes that terrorism has never been beneficial to anyone and it certainly won’t help the Palestinians. He stated, “Indian Muslims have never supported the escalation of violence in the Middle East. The horrifying visuals of innocent Israelis killed Hamas today break everyone’s heart.”

India, as a strategic partner of Israel, has strongly condemned the terrorist attack. The country stands in solidarity with Israel during this difficult time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Israel of India’s support. The United States and the UK have also condemned the attack, while countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan have shown support for Palestine and called for a cessation of hostilities.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has threatened fellow Arab countries, asserting that Israel cannot provide them with any protection. Hamas intends to expand the battle in Gaza to the West Bank and Jerusalem. In response to the attack, Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), expressed his hopes for peace in the occupied territories of Palestine.

The Palestinian foreign affairs ministry defended the Hamas attack, stating that Israel’s failure to adhere to international legitimacy resolutions and blocking the political horizon has led to the destruction of the peace process.

It is crucial to prioritize peace and humanity in resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict. It is essential to address the concerns and grievances of both sides and work towards a peaceful resolution that ensures the safety and well-being of all. Only through dialogue and understanding can a lasting solution be achieved.

