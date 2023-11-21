India to Address Deepfake Issue with Social Media Platforms

The Indian government is taking proactive steps to combat the issue of deepfakes setting up a discussion with social media platforms. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced during a press conference that the government has already sent orders to these platforms and is now working on arranging a meeting with their representatives. The aim of this discussion is to develop additional preventive measures to tackle the problem of deepfakes.

Deepfakes are a form of media content wherein a person’s image or voice is replaced with someone else’s likeness using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) techniques. These techniques can create highly realistic yet fake videos or audio recordings, often used for purposes such as entertainment, misinformation, or parody.

To ensure compliance, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has previously issued advisories to social media platforms. These advisories emphasize the need for platforms to remove deepfake content within 24 hours. Failure to do so could result in the platform losing the protection available under Section 79(1) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. This move the Ministry came in response to the viral spread of deepfakes featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed concerns about deepfakes and AI technology. He shared an example of a video that used deepfake technology to portray him playing garba. Modi emphasized the importance of understanding the consequences of widespread use of such technologies and suggested that platforms creating deepfakes should include disclaimers stating that AI technology was employed to create the content.

As deepfakes continue to proliferate, the Indian government’s decision to engage in discussions with social media platforms demonstrates their commitment to combatting this issue. By collaborating with industry representatives, they hope to develop effective measures to address the challenges posed deepfakes and protect users from potential harm.

