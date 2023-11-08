New Advisory Issued to Combat Deepfakes and Misinformation

Authorities have recently issued a fresh advisory to social media intermediaries, urging them to be vigilant and proactive in identifying and removing deepfake content as well as misinformation. Deepfakes refer to manipulated or altered photographs or videos that often mislead viewers. The advisory, issued the ministry of electronics and IT, requires intermediaries to exercise due diligence and promptly take action against such content that violates rules and regulations.

The ministry also emphasized the need for expeditious action, with a strict deadline of 36 hours from the time of reporting. Failure to comply with the Information Technology Act and Rules could result in the application of Rule 7 of the IT Rules, 2021. Non-compliance may lead to the loss of protection granted under Section 79(1) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which currently shields intermediaries and social media platforms from liability for third-party information.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar stressed that individuals who fall victim to deepfakes should take immediate action to safeguard their rights. He urged affected individuals to promptly file First Information Reports (FIRs) at their nearest police stations and make use of the remedies available under the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021.

Deepfake incidents have gained significant attention recently, with one notable example involving an altered video featuring the face of popular actor Rashmika Mandanna. The video circulated on various social media platforms, sparking calls for legal action from renowned figures such as actor Amitabh Bachchan. Mandanna herself expressed concern over the potential damage caused deepfakes and appealed for swift measures to combat identity theft.

Overall, as the prevalence of deepfakes continues to rise, authorities are taking steps to ensure intermediaries play an active role in combating this issue. By placing the responsibility on social media platforms and encouraging swift action, a collective effort is being made to safeguard the truth and prevent the spread of misinformation.