Fighting Deepfakes: Government Issues Advisory to Social Media Platforms

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has recently issued an advisory to significant social media intermediaries, highlighting the need for due diligence in identifying and removing deepfakes and misinformation. Deepfakes, manipulated or altered photographs and videos, have become a growing concern in the age of digital media.

In response to recent incidents involving deepfakes, the government has urged social media platforms to take reasonable measures to identify and remove such content in a timely manner. The advisory emphasizes that any content violating rules and regulations or user agreements should be expeditiously actioned against, within the stipulated timeframes under the IT Rules 2021.

Intermediaries, such as social media platforms, have been reminded of the consequences of non-compliance with the IT Act and Rules. Failure to adhere to these regulations may result in the application of Rule 7 of the IT Rules, 2021. This could lead to the loss of protection granted under Section 79(1) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which shields intermediaries and social media platforms from liability for third-party information.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has emphasized the importance of individuals affected deepfakes taking immediate action. He has urged them to file First Information Reports (FIRs) at the nearest police station and utilize the remedies available under the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021.

Deepfakes not only have the potential to mislead and deceive, but they also pose a significant threat to individual privacy and security. Instances like the recent video featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna’s face deepfaked into another individual’s video have raised concerns about identity theft. Prompt action is crucial in combating the proliferation of deepfakes and protecting the integrity of digital content.

FAQ:

What are deepfakes?

Deepfakes are manipulated or altered photographs and videos that use artificial intelligence technology to replace or superimpose faces onto existing content, creating deceptive or misleading visuals.

Why are deepfakes a concern?

Deepfakes have the potential to deceive and mislead viewers, leading to the spread of misinformation. They also pose a threat to individual privacy and can be used for malicious purposes, such as identity theft.

What actions can individuals take against deepfakes?

Individuals affected deepfakes are encouraged to report the incidents to the relevant authorities and file First Information Reports (FIRs) at the nearest police station. They can also utilize the remedies available under the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, to seek legal recourse. It is important to take prompt action to prevent the further dissemination of deepfakes.

